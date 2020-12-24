UrduPoint.com
Rainwater Storage Scheme Inaugurated In Kurram Tribal District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Thursday inaugurated a rainwater storage scheme in Alizai, Kurram district under the Accelerated Implementation Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Thursday inaugurated a rainwater storage scheme in Alizai, Kurram district under the Accelerated Implementation Programme.

He said that the government was giving priority to the uplift of agriculture sector in merged districts of the province.

Since agriculture and livestock was a key sector of the country and contributed much to the national economy, the PTI government was focusing on development of the sector by constructing new dams, harvesting rainwater and leveling of lands.

He said that the scheme would be completed in phased manner at a cost of Rs 50 million which would help turn maximum barren land cultivable besides promoting fisheries and enhancing agricultural production.

Moreover, the initiative, he added, would lead to raising the underground water table and facilitating cattle-keeping farmers.

He said that the government would complete Rs85 billion worth various projects in the Agriculture and Livestock sector during its five years term.

As a result of such record development-oriented initiatives, the agricultural minister said people would witness change.

Other speakers including Director General Soil Conservation Yasin highlighted various achievements of the government.

