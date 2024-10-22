Rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium to be completed soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) More than 80 per cent work on the under-construction rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium

has been completed while remaining 20 per cent is expected to be finished within this month.

Following special instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed conducted an inspection of the under-construction rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

During the visit, Project Director Usman Babar provided details about the progress of the project, and informed the vice chairman that the drains adjacent to the tanks was also progressing swiftly.

Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of this project for rainwater conservation, stating that it will have a significant impact on mitigating urban flooding risks.

Once completed, the facility will have the capacity to store 4 million gallons of water, which can also be utilized for parks and other recreational areas.

The water tank will allow for the effective storage of rainwater, ensuring its availability for use when needed. Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, the vice chairman assured that proper training will be provided to staff for the maintenance of the tanks, ensuring the efficient use of stored water.

The WASA also announced plans to construct an additional nine water tanks at various locations across Lahore this year, further enhancing the city’s water management capabilities.