UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain/wind Thundershowers Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Rain/wind thundershowers forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain/wind-thundershowers is expected at North-eastern Balochistan, Sindh, central/southern Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy fall at few places is also expected in lower Sindh, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during the period.

Moist Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain/wind-thundershower occurred in districts of upper & central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Barkhan and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Hafizabad 51, Sargodha 28, Layyah 24, Sahiwal 23, Joharabad 20, Narowal 16, Okara 15, M.B.Din, Noorpur Thal, Kasur 10, Lahore (AP 08, City 06), Gujrat 07, Sialkot (AP 06, City 04), Chakwal 05, Jhelum 04, Gujaranwala 03, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Murree 01, Islamabad (Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper 22, lower 01), Malam Jabba 21, Pattan 17, Saidu Sharif 03, Mirkhani 02, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 06, Bagrote 04, Gilgit 03, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Sibbi, Mohenjodaro 46°C and Dadu 45°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Dadu Dir Barkhan Kot Addu Noorpur Thal

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

31 minutes ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

1 hour ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.