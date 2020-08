Rain/wind thundershowers likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan, coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur at few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During last 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.

Rainfall recorded during this time span were, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 83mm, Kakul 41mm,Malamjabba 25mm, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 06mm, Dir (Lower 07mm, upper 05mm), Tahktbai 04mm, Parachinar, Pattan 03mm, Kashmir: Kotli 47mm, Muzaffarabad (AP 23mm, City 25mm), Rawalakot 05mm, Garhidupatta 04mm, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 47mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 36 mm, Masroor Base 35mm, Faisal Base 37mm, North Karachi 34mm, Landhi 27mm, Saddar 25mm, MS old area Airport 24mm, Jinnah Terminal , University Road 20mm, Kemari 17mm, Nazimabad 15mm), Mithi 25mm, Thatta 04mm, Sukkur, Hyderabad 01mm, Punjab: Sialkot (AP 42mm), Islamabad (AP 28mm, Golra 24mm, ZP 12mm, Saidpur 09mm, Bokra 06mm), Murree 22mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 13mm, Chaklala 04mm), Lahore (City 16mm, A/P 10mm), Chakwal 14mm, Gujranwala 12mm, Kasur , Attock 06mm, Gujrat 03mm, Bahawalnagar 02mm, Balochistan: Gawadar 17mm, Ormara, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 08mm, Kalat 07mm, Sibbi 06mm, Quetta 04mm, Jiwani 03mm, Khuzdar 01mm and Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was D.I.Khan 43C and Bhakkar 42C.