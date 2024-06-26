Open Menu

Rain/windstorm Predicted In Punjab From Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Meteorological Department has predicted rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm in most parts of the country including the provincial capital from Thursday to Monday with occasional gaps.

According to a spokesman for the department, monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country and a low pressure also lies over south of Indian Gujarat. Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in most parts of the province including Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Pothohar Region from 27th June to 01st July with occasional gaps. Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah till 30th June.

Rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall is also expected in parts of Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban/flash flood in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal hilly areas of Kashmir from 28th to 30th June.

Dust storm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Urban flooding is feared in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal. An alert has been issued to the concerned administration to deal with urban flooding. There may be heavy storm and some hail in different districts of Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia informed in a press statement issuing alert to the rescue, drainage agencies.

He also appealed the people to follow the instructions of the government and contact PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergency.

