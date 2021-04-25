UrduPoint.com
Rainy May To Make Last 'Ashra' Pleasant: Spokesman PMD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Rainy May to make last 'Ashra' pleasant: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the upcoming month May would bring more rain spells in the first week which would impact on the last Ashra of Ramazan turns weather pleasant.

Talking to APP, he said heavy rainfalls in the month of May would minimize the temperature in most parts of the country.

He said as the heatwave also lower down in major city Karachi.

He further informed that the expected rain spell in the first week of May would grip upper and central Punjab including Gujranwala Sargodha Mianwali Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also.

There would be expected above normal rain spells,he added.

