Rainy Spell Expected From Thursday In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Central Punjab including the provincial capital and adjacent cities from Thursday, said by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to a spokesman of the Met office here on Tuesday, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Wednesday (night), and likely to grip upper parts on Thursday and may persist over northern areas till Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur and Abbottabad from Wednesday to Friday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is also expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from Thursday to Friday.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin on Wednesday to Friday.

