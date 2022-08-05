UrduPoint.com

Rainy Spell Increases Threat Of Dengue Larvae Spread

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rainy spell increases threat of dengue larvae spread

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The recent spell of rains with hot sunny weather has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in coming days.

Deputy District Officer (DDO) Health Dr Sara Qadeer while presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements on Friday has directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

She directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of the dengue virus because of the increasing number of its cases.

She directed officials to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

She directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

