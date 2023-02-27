UrduPoint.com

Rainy Spell Likely From Tuesday Night

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Rainy spell likely from Tuesday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Light to moderate rain-wind is expected in Pothohar Region, South and Central Punjab including the provincial capital on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Monday, a westerly wave would likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday evening and likely to grip upper and central parts on Wednesday and may persist over northern areas till Thursday. Under the influence of this weather system light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) was expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, DG khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur during the period.

Strong winds/Hailstorm likely to fall temperature from 05 to 07 Celsius during the spell.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Kot Addu May From

Recent Stories

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

7 minutes ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

17 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

24 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

43 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.