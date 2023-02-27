Rainy spell likely from Tuesday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Light to moderate rain-wind is expected in Pothohar Region, South and Central Punjab including the provincial capital on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Monday, a westerly wave would likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday evening and likely to grip upper and central parts on Wednesday and may persist over northern areas till Thursday. Under the influence of this weather system light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) was expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, DG khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur during the period.

Strong winds/Hailstorm likely to fall temperature from 05 to 07 Celsius during the spell.