Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan during next 24 hours

The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours. While light to moderate snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Pishin and Zhob districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours. While light to moderate snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Pishin and Zhob districts.

The Met office also requested that all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -02.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Rains occurred in Barkhan, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Pasni, Quetta, Loralai, Sibbi, Turbat, Ormara, Uthal, Usta Muhammad, Muslim Bagh, Pishin and Ziarat districts.