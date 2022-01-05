UrduPoint.com

Rainy Weather Forecast For Balcohistan During Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 09:13 PM

The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours. While light to moderate snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Pishin and Zhob districts

The Met office also requested that all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -02.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Rains occurred in Barkhan, Gwadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Pasni, Quetta, Loralai, Sibbi, Turbat, Ormara, Uthal, Usta Muhammad, Muslim Bagh, Pishin and Ziarat districts.

