Rainy weather likely to persist in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office Wednesday predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 36 degrees centigrade and 25 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.