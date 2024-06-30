Raisani For Strengthening Democracy Through Parliamentarism
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Secretary General of the National Assembly Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), emphasized the importance of the parliamentary system, stating that it strengthens democracy.
He highlighted that this system allows people to participate in government through their elected representatives.
Raisani urged the youth to actively engage in politics to fortify parliamentarism in Pakistan. He pointed out that 64% of Pakistan's population is comprised of young people, who represent the golden future of the country. Educating the youth about the democratic system and involving them in the parliamentary process is essential, he stressed.
He mentioned that Pakistan's parliamentary history began with its independence in 1947. Raisani acknowledged that the parliamentary system in Pakistan has faced various challenges, including martial law, military dictatorships, and political instability however, the system has also achieved significant success.
Raisani noted that the implementation of the 1973 Constitution and the establishment of democratic governments are notable achievements of the parliamentary system. He added that the events of Pakistan's independence in 1947, the establishment of the Constituent Assembly, the enactment of the first constitution in 1956, and Benazir Bhutto's electoral victory in 1988, made her the first female Prime Minister in the Muslim world, are significant milestones in the history of parliamentarism.
He emphasized that the parliamentary system is a crucial pillar of Pakistan's democratic future and needs to be further strengthened.
