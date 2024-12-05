Raisani launches education support initiative for NA-264 Quetta students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has launched the Education Support Initiative to assist students from NA-264 Quetta who are struggling with unpaid college and university fees, marking a significant step in supporting education in Balochistan.

With the slogan “Balochistan will study, Balochistan will move forward,” the initiative seeks to remove financial barriers that hinder academic progress.

Eligible students must belong to NA-264 and submit essential documents, including proof of pending fees, CNIC or B-Form, student cards, and verification letters from their institutions.

Applications can be emailed to([email protected]), providing a simple and accessible process for students in need. This program reflects Raisani’s commitment to empowering youth through education and fostering development in the province.