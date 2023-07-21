Open Menu

Raisani Leaves For Wadh To Reconcile Warring Tribes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Raisani leaves for Wadh to reconcile warring tribes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of tribal leaders under the leadership of Chief of Sarawan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Mohammad Aslam Khan Raisani left for Wadh to reconcile the warring tribes of Khuzdar district.

In order to reduce the ongoing tension in Wadh,Resani has launched reconciliation efforts to convince the warring tribes led by MNA Akhtar Mengal and tribal chief Shafiq Mengal.

Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani also accompanied the former chief minister, spokesperson Sarawan House said. The delegation also includes the reliable Pashtun leaders of Raisani and other tribes.

The reconciliation delegation will reach Wadh and meet Sardar Asad Mengal and Mir Shafiqur Rahman Mengal, said the spokesman, adding in the meeting, the two sides will be persuaded to a ceasefire to reduce the tension.

Talking to the media, former CM Balochistan said that these are our own people who are suffering due to tension, we don't want bloodshed in Wadh.

"The ongoing tension between the two sides since the other day is a cause of concern for us. It is our national and tribal responsibility to resolve the issue amicably between the two parties.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Akhtar Mengal Khuzdar Media

Recent Stories

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

3 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

19 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

48 minutes ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

48 minutes ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

55 minutes ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

2 hours ago
Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago
 AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan