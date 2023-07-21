Raisani leaves for Wadh to reconcile warring tribes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of tribal leaders under the leadership of Chief of Sarawan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Mohammad Aslam Khan Raisani left for Wadh to reconcile the warring tribes of Khuzdar district.

In order to reduce the ongoing tension in Wadh,Resani has launched reconciliation efforts to convince the warring tribes led by MNA Akhtar Mengal and tribal chief Shafiq Mengal.

Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Khan Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani also accompanied the former chief minister, spokesperson Sarawan House said. The delegation also includes the reliable Pashtun leaders of Raisani and other tribes.

The reconciliation delegation will reach Wadh and meet Sardar Asad Mengal and Mir Shafiqur Rahman Mengal, said the spokesman, adding in the meeting, the two sides will be persuaded to a ceasefire to reduce the tension.

Talking to the media, former CM Balochistan said that these are our own people who are suffering due to tension, we don't want bloodshed in Wadh.

"The ongoing tension between the two sides since the other day is a cause of concern for us. It is our national and tribal responsibility to resolve the issue amicably between the two parties.