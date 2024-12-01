Raisani mourns tragic demise of Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani expressed deep sorrow and regret over the untimely death of former PPP MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani, who passed away in a tragic traffic accident.

In his condolence message, Raisani paid tribute to the late leader, highlighting his significant contributions to the party and his unwavering dedication to public service.

Describing Gillani as a committed politician and a true advocate for the people’s welfare, Raisani termed his passing a great loss for the PPP.

He offered prayers for the departed soul’s eternal peace and sought strength and patience from the Almighty for the grieving family to endure this irreparable loss.