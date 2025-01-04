Raisani Urges Realization Of Bhutto’s Vision For Progress In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, a PPP leader and MNA from Balochistan, on Saturday advocated for the fulfillment of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's vision by promoting equality, justice, and providing equal opportunities for progress in Pakistan.
In his message on the birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, observed on January 5, he highlighted Bhutto’s legacy as a symbol of ideology, revolution, and historical movement.
He stated that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a voice advocating for the rights of the oppressed, a vision focused on guiding Pakistan toward sovereignty and development, and a movement that remains alive in the hearts of the people today.
Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto taught us that power lies with the people, and leadership is only achievable through service and sacrifice.
Bhutto gave Pakistan its first unanimous constitution, laid the foundation for the country’s nuclear program, secured the rights of workers and farmers, and gave the nation a new identity. His struggle not only changed history but also lit a flame that will never extinguish.
Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani further emphasized that today serves as a reminder for all to pledge to turn Bhutto's vision into reality.
He called for the creation of a Pakistan where every citizen is assured of equality, justice, and equal opportunities for progress.
"Let us make his dream our destination and move forward with the resolve to build a great and sovereign nation in accordance with Bhutto's ideals," he added.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Raisani urges realization of Bhutto’s vision for progress in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
*Embargo : Not to be Published, Broadcast or Posted before 5 Jan*2 minutes ago
-
City's AQI increases11 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine12 minutes ago
-
KP govt has completely lost its authority in province: Azma Bokhari32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students41 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered41 minutes ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges41 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine41 minutes ago
-
UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan41 minutes ago
-
'Improvisation Through Nature' on display42 minutes ago
-
PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally51 minutes ago