Raisani Urges Realization Of Bhutto’s Vision For Progress In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, a PPP leader and MNA from Balochistan, on Saturday advocated for the fulfillment of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's vision by promoting equality, justice, and providing equal opportunities for progress in Pakistan.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, observed on January 5, he highlighted Bhutto’s legacy as a symbol of ideology, revolution, and historical movement.

He stated that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a voice advocating for the rights of the oppressed, a vision focused on guiding Pakistan toward sovereignty and development, and a movement that remains alive in the hearts of the people today.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto taught us that power lies with the people, and leadership is only achievable through service and sacrifice.

Bhutto gave Pakistan its first unanimous constitution, laid the foundation for the country’s nuclear program, secured the rights of workers and farmers, and gave the nation a new identity. His struggle not only changed history but also lit a flame that will never extinguish.

Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani further emphasized that today serves as a reminder for all to pledge to turn Bhutto's vision into reality.

He called for the creation of a Pakistan where every citizen is assured of equality, justice, and equal opportunities for progress.

"Let us make his dream our destination and move forward with the resolve to build a great and sovereign nation in accordance with Bhutto's ideals," he added.

