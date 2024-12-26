Raisani Vows To Stand For Martyrs, Across Ethnic Line
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisin, PPP leader in Balochistan and MNA, affirmed his commitment to raising his voice for martyrs, proudly accepting any identity associated with it, whether Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhi, or Hazara.
In his video message, Raisani emphasized standing firmly against the brutal killing of innocent citizens, stating that silence is unacceptable, differences are natural, but violence is not.
"I have empathy, which is why I am speaking for the martyrs.
I take pride in being a Baloch, and I stand resolutely against the ruthless killing of innocent people in Balochistan." He emphasized that "silence is not an option. Differences are natural, but violence is not."
He appealed to the public to recognize their responsibility and raise their voices for the martyrs.
Addressing the people, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani questioned, "Do you have the moral courage to speak for your martyrs? If yes, then do not delay and fulfill your duty."
