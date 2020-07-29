Raise in exam fee adding to BZU students woes amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has raised the examination fee of different degree programmes adding to students woes amid coronavirus pandemic.

On the recommendation of BZU Finance and Planning (F&P) Committee, met on June 24, the syndicate approved the increase in the examination fee on July 11.

According to the treasurer notification issued on July 23, for BA, BSc rates remained fixed at Rs4,000 and 4,200 respectively while fee for Pharma D was increased from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 on per exam. Similarly, rates of B Com, LLB, MA, MSC, practicals and registration were also revised.

Talking to APP, a worrying widow whose daughter was studying in a private institute affiliated with the BZU, Wednesday said she borrowed money from someone to pay the fourth semester examination fee of Pharma D of her daughter.

She complained that she was already living hand to mouth and the survival had become more difficult after the emergence COVID-19.

She urged the university's administration to revisit its fee hike decision on humanitarian grounds as most of the students were facing financial issues due to the deadly virus.

A government servant expressing anonymity said he was already hard press due to the inflation and evolving situation of the pandemic.

He said he was even not in position to submit the examination fee of his son doing BA from a private college affiliated with the BZU.

He termed rise in fee unjust and unfortunate under the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

When approached, BZU Acting Treasurer Safdar Abbas Langha said varsity had brought the examination fee structure at par with its sister varsities like Islamia University Bahalawpur.

"We have raised nominal fee after a long time. It will be implemented from the next examination. To be exact, the BZU has raised the fee after 2016," he clarified.

The varsity was to revise fee last year but it did not due to the prevailing financial issues of the people in the wake COVID-19, he said adding the Higher education Commission has slashed the budget of varsities after a cut in its own budget.

He said the varsity had to increase the examination fee to meet its expenses.