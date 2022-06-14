Raise in taxes on tobacco products small step in right direction: Health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Health experts have expressed satisfaction over government's decision to increase taxation on tobacco products.

The Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) in a press release applauded the government's move to increase taxes on tobacco products for the first time in four years. The society also put forward its recommendations for future to save millions of lives from harms of tobacco products.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country head Campaign for Tobacco Free kids (CTFK) said that every year tobacco industry tries to manipulate policymakers in order to fill its coffers at expense of lives of more than 170,000 people who die due to diseases caused and aggravated usage of tobacco products. He expressed satisfaction that this year the government has not listened the deceptive tactics of big tobacco industry and raised taxes on tobacco products.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Programme Manager, SPARC stated that government should have considered the growing inflation rate while finalizing the taxes on tobacco products for fiscal year 2022-23. He said that due to increase in inflation and hike in Dollar price, the prices of tobacco products should be raised accordingly. He said that although this was a small step but it was in right direction, which would not only reduce the tobacco consumption and its accessibility, but would also keep the minors off from tobacco.

Shariq Ahmed, CEO, Chromatic Trust stated that the country was facing a severe shortage of funds to combat the poverty crisis. "The government needs to remain steadfast to overcome any challenge thrown by big tobacco industry. The next steps are strict implementation of laws regarding graphic health warnings, promotion and advertising bans and smoke-free places", he said.