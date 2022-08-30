Raising Kashmir issue globally for early resolution of dispute our top priority: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said after seeking independence our efforts were mainly focused on highlighting Kashmir issue globally and sensitizing the world about early resolution of the dispute

The president made these assertions while addressing a function at Cadet College, Chhatar-Class in the State metropolis.

He said, "Our forefathers' valorous struggle and sacrifices have led to the independence of Azad Kashmir".

"Now we shall continue our efforts to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the international level and expose Indian brutalities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where people have been reeling under the brutal repression of over a half-million troops deployed in the length and breadth of the territory.

Hailing the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, the president said, "We salute the martyrs of IIOJK who have laid down their precious lives for the noble cause".

Reiterating the government's all out support to Kashmir struggle, he said, "The struggle will continue at all fronts until the independence of the Occupied Kashmir".

Referring to his efforts to ensure quality education in Azad Kashmir, he said, "I inaugurated the first-ever cadet college of Azad Kashmir, at Palandri, in 1999".

He said that the second cadet college started working in 2018. Citing the fast-spreading network of colleges and universities in Azad Kashmir the president said, "Now I am chancellor of 5 universities stretching all across the liberated territory".

Promoting quality of education at all levels, he said, was first and foremost priority.

President Barrister Sultan termed the performance of the cadets as exemplary and congratulated the board on the excellent result last year.

"These are the educational institutions from which the architects of the future will emerge", he said. He also assured the principal that the problems faced by the Cadet College would be addressed on priority basis.

The president also announced a grant of a bus to solve the cadet's transport problem.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Cadet College Muzaffarabad, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was accorded a warm welcome by Principal Brigadier Retired Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Abbasi and his staff members.

On the occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of cadets presented a guard of honor to the president. A grand function was organized in the auditorium in honor of the distinguished guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Cadet College Brigadier Abbasi in his introductory speech thanked the distinguished guest for his visit and informed him about the ongoing academic, curricular and co-curricular activities.

Addressing the function Cadet Hamza, a student of the college, gave a detailed lecture on the president's early life, education and his journey in the region's politics from 1985 onwards.