Raising Kashmir issue the world over: KC ( EU) to hold Kashmir week in Brussals from December 5

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2023) The Kashmir Council (European Union) will organize the 17th edition of Kashmir Week from December 5 which aims to aware and plead International community and European policymakers that the hapless people of Kashmir demand their right to self-determination that India is suppressing by use of brutal occupying forces in the valley.

The Brussels-based Ali Raza Syed, Chairman Kashmir Council (EU) while expressing his grave concern over the increased human rights abuses by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that seminars, conferences, debates, meetings, and exhibitions would be part of the Kashmir EU week ending December 5, he added.

"We appeal to everybody to come and see the reality and judge the ugly situation in IIOJK joining the scheduled Kashmir Week through their presence in this just and noble cause," he said.

"People of occupied Jammu Kashmir state demand the end of unlawful occupation of their motherland by India which has constructed a large military buildup that makes this paradise the biggest military zone in anywhere on the earth", he said.

"Kashmir Council-EU is striving to enhance awareness about the plight of the people of Indian security illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state who are living in an extremely miserable life in their homeland", Ali Raza Syed said.

"The Kashmiris homeland, called Jammu and Kashmir state, is one of the most beautiful and resourceful places on the earth but most of its parts are under the occupation of Indian occupational authorities for the last 76 years", he underlined.

Referring to the worsening rights abuses situation, he said Kashmiris were facing in the occupied territory, the KC (EU) Chief underlined that the Indian military has been awarded the impunity to kill, torture, rape, demolish, disappear, and even blind the people on different baseless pretexts.

"The Indian military is armed not only with heavy armaments but also with some of the worst black laws that have deprived the people of Kashmir of their most basic human rights", he added.

"We are working at three levels including at the level of EU institutions, at the level of individual governments and at the level of people and their representative civil society organizations", Ali Raza Syed said while referring to the activities, in the world, highlighting need of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

"Our activities include seminars, conferences, lobbying, cultural activities, training workshops, exhibitions, signature campaigns, demonstrations and protests.

For the last sixteen years we have been managing an annual Kashmir EU week at different places including the EU parliament and European press club in Brussels", Ali Raza Syed concluded.