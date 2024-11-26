Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden: Muslim Hands furnishes students with free registers, stationary items

MIRPUR ( AJK ( APP) : Nov 26 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2024) Under the prime spirit of encouraging rate of literacy in Azad Jammu Kashmir through maximum participation of the kids, especially those from poor and downtrodden classes of the society, United Kingdom-based NGO Muslim Hands Mirpur distributed registers and other related stationary items among students of the public-sector Primary Schools in Mirpur District, it was officially said.

"The initiatives are also as part of the government's initiative to reduce the bag load for students", the Muslim Hands Mirpur AJK-based country representative Qamar Atta Raja later told APP here on Tuesday.

Deputy District education Officer and local councillors attended the simple but impressive ceremony showing their support for this important step in improving students' well-being through meeting their needs of educational logistics, Qamar said.

He underlined that instead of the traditional notebooks, Muslim Hands provided registers to lighten the heavy books load on students, helping them to carry less weight while still being equipped for their studies, he added.

Qamar Atta said that Muslim Hands was always committed to supporting the educational journey of deserving students by ensuring the delivery of their required means for their complete success. "The MH would continue to support our deserving students for their smooth and successful educational journey", he resolved.