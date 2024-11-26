Open Menu

Raising Literacy Rate, Reducing Heavy Books Burden, Muslim Hands Furnishes Students With Free Registers, Stationary Item

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Raising literacy rate, reducing heavy books burden, Muslim Hands furnishes students with free registers, stationary item

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2024) Under the prime spirit to encourage rate of literacy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through maximum participation of the children, especially those from poor and downtrodden classes of the society, United Kingdom based NGO, Muslim Hands has distributed registers and other related stationary items among students of the public-sector Primary Schools in Mirpur District.

"The initiatives is also as part of the government's initiative to reduce the bag load for students", the Muslim Hands, Country's Representative, Qamar Atta Raja told APP here on Tuesday.

The deputy district education Officer and local councilors attended the impressive ceremony showing their support for the important step in improving students' well-being through meeting their needs of educational logistics, he added.

The country's representative underlined that instead of the traditional notebooks, Muslim Hands provided registers to lighten the heavy books load on students, helping them to carry less weight while still being equipped for their studies.

Qamar Atta said that Muslim Hands was always committed to supporting the educational journey of the deserving students by ensuring delivery of their required means for their complete success.

"The NGO will continue to support our deserving students for their smooth and successful educational journey", he concluded.

