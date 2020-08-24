(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday said it was the mandate of Inter-Parliamentary Unit (IPU) to raise voice for Kashmir issue.

He made these remarks during a special meeting with IPU President Cuevas Barron, said a press release.

Dr. Moeed Yousuf appreciated the steps taken by IPU and said it should highlight Kashmir issue.

He also agreed to improve Pakistan-Mexico relations.