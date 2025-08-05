Raising voice for Kashmir, national duty: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Tuesday emphasized that sustainable peace in the region is not possible without granting the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he stated that the oppressed peoples of Kashmir and Palestine have become enduring symbols of pain, sorrow and sacrifice, living examples of resistance and bravery against tyranny, said a press release.

Declaring the day as a "Black Day" in response to Indian atrocities, Aleem Khan reaffirmed IPP’s unwavering commitment to the principled stance on the freedom of Kashmir.

He stated that voicing support for the people of Kashmir is a national and religious obligation of every Pakistani. “The day is not far when the sun of freedom will rise over the paradise-like valley,” he added.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of Kashmiri martyrs.

Central leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) also conveyed their complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their respective messages.

They stated that no effort for peace can be meaningful without acknowledging the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and that their cause will be highlighted vigorously at every forum.

IPP Central General Secretary Mian Khalid Mehmood said the Party maintains a clear and unequivocal position on the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Central Information Secretary Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari added that a stable and peaceful Pakistan cannot be envisioned without peace and justice in the valley of Kashmir. IPP Punjab President Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan remarked that the history of Indian oppression spans decades and today’s observance marks a collective stand against that tyranny.

Provincial General Secretary and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui affirmed that IPP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle, both in the assemblies and on the streets.

Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb and Provincial Vice President Mian Junaid Zulfiqar also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, stating that Pakistan and Kashmir are two sides of the same coin of humanity — inseparable and united.

Central leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party reiterated their firm resolve to raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris at all levels and vowed that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will never be forgotten.