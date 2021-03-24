Raiwand land case: LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind (Jatti Umra) land case till April 12

The court directed Maryam Nawaz to submit two surety bonds of Rs 1 million for availing the bail relief.

The court also directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural passed the orders on a pre-arrest bail petition filed by Maryam Nawaz in Jatti Umra land case and also issued notices to NAB authorities.

Maryam Nawaz alongwith her counsel, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz and Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar appeared before the bench at the start of proceedings.

The counsel argued that NAB had issued call-up notices to their client and summoned her for March 26 in an inquiry relating to Jatti Umra Land transfer, besides Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

They argued that the bureau had all record of Jatti Umra land, whereas, physical presence of the petitioner was not required.

They argued that the call-up notice was general and vague and it did not specify nature of allegation and its nexus with the petition.

The counsel argued that the matter was still at the stage of inquiry and nothing had to be recovered from the petitioner, whereas, her arrest would not serve any ends of justice.

They submitted that the bureau had issued the call-up notice with malafide intention and it was feared the petitioner might be arrested under the grab of notice.

They pleaded with court to grant pre-arrest bail to the petitioner in Jatti Umra land inquiry, besides interim bail till the final decision of the petition.

At this, the bench granted interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 and also issued notices to bureau.

It is pertinent to mention hear that the bureau had summoned Maryam Nawaz over purchase of 1,440-kanal (approx) land in the Mouza Sultankay, Mouza Mall, Mouza Asal Lakhowal and Mouza Bado Ki San, district Lahore" illegally.

The NAB asked Maryam for providing details of the land acquired/ purchased in each of the said villages and income derived from the said agricultural land, besides the sources of funds (money trail) for the purchase of these lands.

As per NAB, the Sharif family in 2013 had acquired 3,568 kanals of land allegedly in connivance with a former DCO and an ex-DG of the Lahore Development Authority during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister. Out of it, 1,936 kanals were allotted to the Sharif brothers' mother Shamim Bibi, 96 kanals each to NawazSharif and Shahbaz Sharif and 1,440 to Maryam.