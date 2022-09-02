UrduPoint.com

Raiwind's Tablighi Congregation Committee Meets Chief Minister Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Members of the Raiwind's international Tablighi congregation committee met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters relating to arrangements of annual Tablighi congregation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Members of the Raiwind's international Tablighi congregation committee met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed matters relating to arrangements of annual Tablighi congregation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that proper arrangements will be made for the international congregation at Raiwind and the roads' repair in the area will be completed before November 3.

A rescue 1122 center will be activated and petrol stations will also be set up, he said and vowed to arrange the best facilities for participants. "The participants are our honoured guests and we will give them open-hearted hospitality," he added.

The annually held assemblage at Raiwind is a huge gathering of Muslims as tens of thousands of people participate in it from around the world.

MPAs, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former BoP president Hamish Khan, DG LDA and others were also present.

