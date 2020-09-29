UrduPoint.com
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Residences' Declared As 'protected Antiquity'

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar residences' declared as 'protected antiquity'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Archeology and Museums has declared ancient houses of Indian actors Raj Kapoor and Dalip Kumar as "protected antiquity" under Antiquities Act and initiated procedure to acquire both former residences located in Peshawar.

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition Collector, District Peshawar for acquisition of land for protection of ancient houses of Raj Kapoor, located at Dhaki Dalgaran and Dalip Kumar, Mohalla Khadadad Qisa Khwani, in Peshawar city.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has declared the house as " protected Antiquity " under the Antiquities Act aiming at to safeguard for posterity and promote cultural tourism.

"The land in question either may please be transferred in case of state land or acquired the Land Acquisition Act on compulsory ground basis if has private ownership, in favor of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", the letter says .

Secretary Archeology and Museums , Abid Majeed said that Directorate of Archology has moved to acquire both former residences of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar city after any sale and change was stopped under Antiquities law earlier.

After acquisition, these houses be restored under a project and conserved as museums under Peshawar Revival Plan.

