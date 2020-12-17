UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:58 PM

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq Awan responds to Maryam Nawaz's presser

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says face of Maryam Nawaz is telling that nobody is there to buy the narrative of these people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Maryam Nawaz was anxious only after Prime Minister decided to hold Senate election through show of hands.

Firdous Ashiq Awan by calling Maryam Nawaz as “Raj Kumari” said that she lied once again.

She was addressing a press conference in response to Maryam Nawaz’s press talk on Thursday. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that these people were hatching conspiracies against an elected government.

“The public has rejected your narrative,” said Mrs Awan, pointing out that the face of Maryam Nawaz was telling the truth that nobody was there to buy their “narrative”.

“We can’t expect democracy from Maryam Nawaz,” she stated. Firdous Ashiq Awan also said: “ These are certified liars as the top court has declared them liars,”.

She stated that show of hands was a clear thing and was a daring step.

“Your face is telling that nobody is there to buy your narrative,” she added.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz lashed out PTI government for announcing to hold Senate elections early in February instead of March, 2021.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI could not bulldoze "show of hands" in Senate elections merely through presidential ordinance.

"It is a bid to get the Supreme Court of Pakistan involved in this matter of Senate elections," said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that the top court could interpret the Constitution but could not do legislation.

The PML-M Vice Presidnet said that the PTI government realized that their days had been numbered.

"They could not remain in power for four months. They must go now," she stated.

She also said that they would go to the Supreme Court if they went for Senate elections.

"PTI is going to ruin the Constitution as it ruined the state institutioins and got them invovled in politics," said Maryam Nawaz.

"Can't allow it to ruin the Constitution. The state institutions do not belong to any individual," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that why the PTI government was going to hold Senate elections soon if it was not worried due to the PDM movement in the country. She asked Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan to realize his constitutional duty and must take notice of it.

"Imran Khan is the NAB Chairman. He is now Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Justice of Pakistan," she added.

She also talked about a picutre of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was spending time with his dogs just to feel relaxed right at that time when PDM was holding public gathering in Lahore.

"It was the fear which he tried to cover up by spending time with dogs," Maryam Nawaz stated.

She said she was called by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and invited her to Larkana.

Maryam Nawaz said they were united at the platform of PDM for restoration of democracy and rule of law.

