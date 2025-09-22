Raja Ansari condemns attack on anchorperson Imtiaz Mir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Information (Government of Pakistan) for Sindh Affairs, Barrister Raja Khaliq-uz-Zaman Ansari, has strongly condemned the armed attack on senior anchorperson Imtiaz Mir here at Kala Pul area on Monday.

In a statement, Raja Ansari called the incident a "cowardly act" that has deeply saddened him.

He emphasized that "an attack on a free media is, in fact, an attack on democracy and the voice of the people."

The spokesperson demanded immediate arrest of the assailants who carried out the attack on a motorcycle. He stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice without delay. He urged authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of journalists.