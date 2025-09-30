Raja Ansari Condoles Death Of Zia Lanjar’s Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh Affairs, Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman Ansari, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.
In his condolence message, Barrister Ansari extended heartfelt sympathies to Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and his family. He prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.
He said that losing a parent is an irreparable loss, adding that he stands with the Home Minister in this moment of grief. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this great loss.
