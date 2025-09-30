Open Menu

Raja Ansari Condoles Death Of Zia Lanjar’s Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Raja Ansari condoles death of Zia Lanjar’s mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh Affairs, Barrister Raja Khaleeq Zaman Ansari, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the mother of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

In his condolence message, Barrister Ansari extended heartfelt sympathies to Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and his family. He prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

He said that losing a parent is an irreparable loss, adding that he stands with the Home Minister in this moment of grief. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this great loss.

Recent Stories

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

30 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

30 minutes ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

45 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

45 minutes ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

1 hour ago
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

1 hour ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan