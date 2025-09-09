Raja Ansari Terms PTI, An Extremist Party With No Link To Democratic Politics
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari, on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is an extremist party with no connection to democratic politics.
In a statement, Ansari said that whether in power or opposition, PTI responds to its critics with abuses, threats, and violence. He cited the recent incident outside Adiala Jail, where PTI workers attacked journalists, as the latest example of this trend.
“Journalist Tayyab Baloch was manhandled, while Ejaz Ahmed and other reporters were mistreated simply for questioning Aleema Khan about her properties. This act is an attack on press freedom and a failed attempt to suppress the truth,” Ansari remarked.
He strongly condemned the incident, terming it a cowardly act, and expressed full solidarity with the affected journalists.
“Freedom of the press is the foundation of any democratic society. Journalists are the guardians of the public’s right to know, and any assault on them is in fact an assault on the people,” he added.
Ansari emphasized that the Government of Pakistan fully upholds the principle of press freedom and assured journalists that the government stands firmly with them. He said that siding with truth is the only way for the nation to progress, and the government remains steadfast on this path.
