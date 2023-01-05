Raja Anwar reviews complaints regarding Cholistan land allotment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting of the Complaints Redressal Committees for Land Allotment in Cholistan was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

The meeting was informed that the Complaints Redressal Committees had received 16373 applications, of which 11533 have been redressed.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed the administrative officers to sort out all the applications as soon as possible to complete the allotment process.

He said all the resources should be utilized for the allotment of land under the transparent procedure. Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan and heads of grievance redressal committees, Additional Commissioner Revenue Ishtiaq Ahmad Javed, and other administrative officers participated in the meeting.