Raja Azhar Urges For Up-gradation Of Police Officers

Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MPA Sindh, Raja Azhar has called upon the Sindh Chief Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the up-gradation of the Sindh police officers here on Wednesday.

In his separate letters written to them, the lawmaker urged that the up-gradation of Inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were pending for years.

He said that steps should be taken for the up-gradation of police officers.

He said that it was important to encourage police officers by promoting them.

More Stories From Pakistan

