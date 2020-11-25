Raja Azhar urges for up-gradation of police officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MPA Sindh, Raja Azhar has called upon the Sindh Chief Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the up-gradation of the Sindh police officers here on Wednesday.

In his separate letters written to them, the lawmaker urged that the up-gradation of Inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) were pending for years.

He said that steps should be taken for the up-gradation of police officers.

He said that it was important to encourage police officers by promoting them.