Raja Basharat ;auds CTD for arresting terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has appreciated the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for arresting high-profile terrorists during the recent actions.

He said in a special statement on Sunday that the CTD, under the leadership of IG Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed, was playing a vital role in making the province peaceful.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation to the CTD and its problems would be solved on priority basis.