Raja Basharat ;auds CTD For Arresting Terrorists

Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Raja Basharat ;auds CTD for arresting terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has appreciated the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for arresting high-profile terrorists during the recent actions.

He said in a special statement on Sunday that the CTD, under the leadership of IG Police Punjab Inam Ghani and Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed, was playing a vital role in making the province peaceful.

Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation to the CTD and its problems would be solved on priority basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

