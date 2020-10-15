Raja Basharat briefs Chief Minister on law & order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday to explain the steps taken for protection of life and property of the people as well as general law & order situation in the province.

The chief minister ordered for taking necessary steps for maintaining law and order and said that no stone should be left unturned for protection of life and property of citizens.

Observance of law should be ensured and any violation of law should not be tolerated, he said and added that the law would come into action against anti-law activities. Usman Buzdar maintained that the PTI, being a democratic party, has permitted the political gathering in pursuance of democratic norms.

The opposition has the right to assemble within the sphere of law but implementation on anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) was also imperative, he asserted.

There was a threat of the spread of this disease due to public meetings, he added.

Law minister Raja Basharat said that democratic responsibility has been fulfilled by allowing the political meeting, adding that no one was arrested but the propaganda was being made by the opposition.

An action would be taken against those who would take the law into hands, he added.