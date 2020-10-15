UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Briefs Chief Minister On Law & Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Raja Basharat briefs Chief Minister on law & order

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday to explain the steps taken for protection of life and property of the people as well as general law & order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday to explain the steps taken for protection of life and property of the people as well as general law & order situation in the province.

The chief minister ordered for taking necessary steps for maintaining law and order and said that no stone should be left unturned for protection of life and property of citizens.

Observance of law should be ensured and any violation of law should not be tolerated, he said and added that the law would come into action against anti-law activities. Usman Buzdar maintained that the PTI, being a democratic party, has permitted the political gathering in pursuance of democratic norms.

The opposition has the right to assemble within the sphere of law but implementation on anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) was also imperative, he asserted.

There was a threat of the spread of this disease due to public meetings, he added.

Law minister Raja Basharat said that democratic responsibility has been fulfilled by allowing the political meeting, adding that no one was arrested but the propaganda was being made by the opposition.

An action would be taken against those who would take the law into hands, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order Law Minister Opposition Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Iraq Launches New Bid for Mansuriya Field Developm ..

1 minute ago

Fiscal COVID-19 Recovery Measures Amounted to Almo ..

1 minute ago

Largest Christmas Fair in Switzerland Canceled Due ..

7 minutes ago

Squads of Boys, Girls for Table Tennis camp named

7 minutes ago

White Cane Safety day observed in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

PTI govt taking steps to revive economy, facilitat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.