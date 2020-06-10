UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Chairs Cabinet Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

Raja Basharat chairs cabinet committee meeting

The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday.

Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan, Raja Yasir Humayun and Jahanzeb Khichi, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Committee approved several proposals for important legal amendments, including amendments in rules.

The Committee approved the proposal to amend the Punjab Leave Rules 1981 for Punjab Government Employees and the proposal to levy property tax on non-agricultural land abutting to national and provincial highways and motorways outside the rating area fixed by the Excise and Taxation Department.

In another proposal, the recommendations for Resource Mobilization Finance Committee 2019/20 were approved.

The Committee agreed with the proposal of reconstitution of the board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation and approved the draft of Transfer Policy 2020 of the Department of Special education.

The meeting also approved the proposal for conditional cash transfer (CCT) pilot program for nutrition and Chief Minister Recruitment (Road Component) package besides allowing release of remaining amount of grant in aid for various bar associations of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Road 2020 Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

42 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.