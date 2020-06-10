Raja Basharat chairs cabinet committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday.

Provincial ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan, Raja Yasir Humayun and Jahanzeb Khichi, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Committee approved several proposals for important legal amendments, including amendments in rules.

The Committee approved the proposal to amend the Punjab Leave Rules 1981 for Punjab Government Employees and the proposal to levy property tax on non-agricultural land abutting to national and provincial highways and motorways outside the rating area fixed by the Excise and Taxation Department.

In another proposal, the recommendations for Resource Mobilization Finance Committee 2019/20 were approved.

The Committee agreed with the proposal of reconstitution of the board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation and approved the draft of Transfer Policy 2020 of the Department of Special education.

The meeting also approved the proposal for conditional cash transfer (CCT) pilot program for nutrition and Chief Minister Recruitment (Road Component) package besides allowing release of remaining amount of grant in aid for various bar associations of Punjab.