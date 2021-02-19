Raja Basharat condemns misconduct in Daska by-polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Reacting to the alleged misconduct in the Daska by-elections on Friday, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the attempt to spoil the electoral atmosphere was reprehensible in all respects.

He directed the concerned police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused and maintain law and order besides tightening security during the counting at the polling stations.

He also directed the Gujranwala administration to take special measures to control the situation, especially to keep a close watch on the movement of unrelated persons arrived from other districts.

He said that no one should be allowed to sabotage the transparency of elections so political parties should also show tolerance and democratic attitudes.