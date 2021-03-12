Raja Basharat congratulates Sadiq Sanjarana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on winning the election as Chairman Senate.

He said that now it would be easier for the PTI to legislate according to its vision.

Raja Basharat said that this victory was in fact a defeat of the forces that stood in the way of pro-people legislation.

Now the destination of the new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan has come closer, he maintained.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N and PPP, he said that today those whorejected their own signed Charter of Democracy were facing the worstembarrassment in history.