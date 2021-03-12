UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Congratulates Sadiq Sanjarana

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Raja Basharat congratulates Sadiq Sanjarana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjarani on winning the election as Chairman Senate.

He said that now it would be easier for the PTI to legislate according to its vision.

Raja Basharat said that this victory was in fact a defeat of the forces that stood in the way of pro-people legislation.

Now the destination of the new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan has come closer, he maintained.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N and PPP, he said that today those whorejected their own signed Charter of Democracy were facing the worstembarrassment in history.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Law Minister Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

1 hour ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

2 hours ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

2 hours ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

2 hours ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.