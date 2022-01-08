UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat Directs Authorities To Utilize All Resources For Rescue Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Saturday directed Rawalpindi district Administration to utilize all available resources to complete relief and rescue operation within shortest possible time frame and expedite rescue activities in Murree.

The administration gave a detailed briefing to the Law Minister about relief and rescue activities.

He said, heavy machinery of all the departments should be shifted to Murree immediately and all the officers of the administration to remain in the field till evacuation of all the stranded vehicles.

The Minister said that all available resources should be utilized to provide relief to the citizens and tourists.

He thanked Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for taking immediate notice and provision of his helicopter to complete relief operation within shortest possible time frame.

The Minister was apprised that all the administration officers including, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, City Police Officer and Assistant Commissioners of Murree and Kotli Sattian were in Murree to monitor all the relief and rescue activities.

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi District administration, Rescue-1122 and Police had been directed to accelerate the ongoing operation to rescue all the stranded tourists in Murree.

He was informed that over 23,000 vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall had been safely evacuated. The administration was providing food and other essential items to the tourists.

On the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the administration and police were mobilized and directed to utilize all resources to rescue stranded citizens.

All the rest houses and government offices in Murree and adjoining areas had also been opened for tourists, the minister was informed.

