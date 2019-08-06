UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Directs Foolproof Security On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Raja Basharat directs foolproof security on Eid

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to ensure security of mosques and congregations in their respective districts on Eidul Azha and independence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to ensure security of mosques and congregations in their respective districts on Eidul Azha and independence day.

Presiding over a meeting of cabinet sub-committee on law and order here at Civil Secretariat, he said all foolproof arrangements should be finalized for the security of congregations and masajid.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of government directions with regard to the collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Police Arif Nawaz, ACS (Home), additional IG (special branch), additional IG (CTD), RPOs, commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Law Minister Independence All Government Cabinet Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellors's committee urges govt to revisit ..

4 minutes ago

Naeem-ul-Haq urges Shehbaz to stop hypocrisy

4 minutes ago

US says will use every tool to end Maduro 'dictato ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Court Accepts Suit on Terminating Couple's ..

4 minutes ago

Art exhibition at Rawalpindi Arts Council

13 minutes ago

Health ministry bars Poly Clinic doctor for leavin ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.