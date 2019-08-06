Raja Basharat directs foolproof security on Eid

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to ensure security of mosques and congregations in their respective districts on Eidul Azha and independence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to ensure security of mosques and congregations in their respective districts on Eidul Azha and independence day.

Presiding over a meeting of cabinet sub-committee on law and order here at Civil Secretariat, he said all foolproof arrangements should be finalized for the security of congregations and masajid.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure strict implementation of government directions with regard to the collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Police Arif Nawaz, ACS (Home), additional IG (special branch), additional IG (CTD), RPOs, commissioners and concerned officers attended the meeting.