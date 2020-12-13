Raja Basharat exposes hypocrisy of PDM leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Sunday regretted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were enjoying lavish breakfasts in five star hotels while their political workers had been abandoned by them on roads in severe cold weather conditions.

In a media statement, he said that the PDM leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while their workers were fighting cold and disease at the Greater Iqbal Park. He said that Nawaz Sharif had established his children abroad, but handed over the children of the poor to deadly corona in the country.

Expressing his regrets, Raja Basharat said, "I think of the mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers will be affected by the corona pandemic in the rally and whom these leaders are using as fuel for their vested interests and to save their corruption."Also, Raja Basharat, along with additional chief secretary home and inspector general of police Punjab, continued reviewing the security arrangements and giving instructions to the law enforcement agencies.

The law minister also directed the police to make the security of the rally venue, Minar-e-Pakistan, more effective and increase police patrol on the route of the rally.