LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, while greeting Chairman Imran Khan, party leader and workers on the 25th foundation day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the PTI was a trustworthy party with a clear political background, gained through decades long struggle.

He said that the PTI initiated true democracy and free political norms in the country. Raja Basharat said that the image of any political party was shaped by its leadership and the PTI was fortunate to have the leadership of a patriotic and selfless politician like Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was the only prime minister who decided to live and die in the country and unlike the previous rulers, instead of looting the country's money and taking it abroad, he brought his capital to Pakistan.

Raja Basharat said that the PTI, on the one hand, was stabilising the worst damaged economy, and on the other hand, it was trying to restore the lost dignity of Pakistan. He said that the PTI government was successfully fulfilling its promise to make a newPakistan and the landmark government initiatives including controlling Covid-19 pandemic were being lauded all over the world.