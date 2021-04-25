UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raja Basharat Felicitates PTI Leaders In Party's Foundation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Raja Basharat felicitates PTI leaders in party's foundation day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, while greeting Chairman Imran Khan, party leader and workers on the 25th foundation day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the PTI was a trustworthy party with a clear political background, gained through decades long struggle.

He said that the PTI initiated true democracy and free political norms in the country. Raja Basharat said that the image of any political party was shaped by its leadership and the PTI was fortunate to have the leadership of a patriotic and selfless politician like Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was the only prime minister who decided to live and die in the country and unlike the previous rulers, instead of looting the country's money and taking it abroad, he brought his capital to Pakistan.

Raja Basharat said that the PTI, on the one hand, was stabilising the worst damaged economy, and on the other hand, it was trying to restore the lost dignity of Pakistan. He said that the PTI government was successfully fulfilling its promise to make a newPakistan and the landmark government initiatives including controlling Covid-19 pandemic were being lauded all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Democracy Money All Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

56 minutes ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,643 sales transactions worth AED 1 ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports efforts to reduce global malaria inci ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air launches its chatbot Amelia

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.