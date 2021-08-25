UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat For Amending Law Of Senate Members For Public Universities

Raja Basharat for amending law of senate members for public universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat in which the procedure for nomination of Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs) for the senate of five public universities in Punjab was discussed.

The vice chancellors of Punjab University Lahore, UET Lahore, Zakaria University Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Deputy Registrar of Agriculture University Faisalabad, the secretary Law, DG Research Punjab Assembly and Special Secretary Higher education also attended the meeting.

Due to the complexity of the process, the senate elections of the five universities have not been held for a long time and important administrative matters were being affected so it was decided to amend the law according to which instead of holding elections now, the speaker would be authorized to nominate one male and one female member of the Punjab Assembly as a member of the senate of each university.

The amendment was agreed upon unanimously and the provincial minister directed thesecretary Higher Education department to prepare a draft of the proposed amendmentimmediately.

