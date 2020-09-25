Raja Basharat for early compliance of CM directive regarding visually impaired daily wagers

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all departments to follow instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar to ensure transfer of visually impaired daily wagers on contract within a month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all departments to follow instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar to ensure transfer of visually impaired daily wagers on contract within a month.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting in this regard here on Friday.

The additional chief secretary and secretary Social Welfare were also present.

Raja Basharat said that the chief minister had given the target of transferring 645 daily wagers on contract basis but so far only 319 persons had been recruited. The regularization of the remaining 326 daily wagers must be completed soon.

He said that it was a priority of the government to solve all the issues being faced by the visually impaired persons.

Representatives of the visually impaired persons were specially invited to the meeting on the instructionsof the minister.