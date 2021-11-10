UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat For Early Payment Of Shuhda Package To Police Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday directed to ensure payment to the affected families of martyred police employees by completing all the steps within a month, and said that it was a matter of great concern that the families of some martyrs could not get their dues even after six months

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Shuhda Package, chaired by him, at the Civil Secretariat. Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other officers were also present.

The committee approved martyrs package No 2 for the five martyred employees of police department.

The committee also directed to start the recruitment process for the Director General of Punjab Forensic Agency.

