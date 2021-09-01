Raja Basharat for early reforms in jails

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said the pace of reforms in Punjab's jails was disappointing so the authorities concerned should accelerate the efforts to improve prisons and inmates' life by implementing the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said the pace of reforms in Punjab's jails was disappointing so the authorities concerned should accelerate the efforts to improve prisons and inmates' life by implementing the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in this regard.

He was addressing a performance review meeting of the Departments of Prisons and Prosecution.

The meeting reviewed the progress on departmental reforms and development projects.

Raja Basharat said the prosecution department should take effective measures for early conviction of perpetrators of violence against women.

He directed the prosecution department to activate the case management system without further delay and said that strong prosecution should be carried out to increase the conviction rate of culprits involved in heinous crimes.

He said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated to compensate the working prisoners for their work in jails.

Earlier, in a briefing, the provincial minister was informed that prisons management information system would be activated in all jails of the province in the current financial year. In view of the growing number of inmates, 45 percent construction of nine multi-storey barracks had been completed while inmates were being trained in furniture making, carpet weaving and textile making with the help of TEVTA.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer, Secretary Prosecution, Prosecutor GeneralPunjab, Inspector General Jails and other officers of both the departments also attended the meeting.