Raja Basharat for early regularization of visually impaired daily wagers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A review meeting of the committee on regularization of visually impaired daily wagers was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended among others by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Bukhari and officers of concerned departments.

Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal while giving a briefing said that the various departments had so far regularized 267 out of 562 employees.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to regularize all the 562 blind employees of various government departments who were agitating since last government on that issue.

The directions were issued to the departments of Agriculture, Specialized Health, Primary Health, Higher education, Home, Housing, Irrigation and school Education.

The minister showed great concern over the delay in the regularization process and directed the heads of departments to ensure prompt and complete implementation of the directives of the chief minister.

He said that the obstacles in this regard should be immediately brought to the notice of the committee and the secretary social welfare so that they could be removed timely.

Raja Basharat said that concrete steps should be taken to regularize the remaining employees and a comprehensive report be presented in the meeting to be held after two weeks.