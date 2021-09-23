UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat For Improvement In Conviction Rate In Crimes Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 10:45 PM

Raja Basharat for improvement in conviction rate in crimes against women

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with the performance of anti-harassment centers set up for women by the police department across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with the performance of anti-harassment centers set up for women by the police department across Punjab.

The police and the Public Prosecution departments should take more effective measures to improve conviction rate in crimes against women, he added.

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship. Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, Additional IGs CTD and Special Branch, CCPO, Commissioner and other concerned law enforcement officers were also present on the occasion while Divisional Commissioners and RPOs gave video link briefings.

During the meeting, the IG and Secretary Prosecution gave a briefing on the steps taken so far to curb violence and harassment against women.

"The conviction rate for those involved in crimes against humanity is very low," minister regretted.

He urged the police department to regularly inform the media about the action taken against the accused of harassment of women.

Raja Basharat said that even if there was a false FIR against the accused of violence against women, it should be registered but according to the law, action should be taken against those who registered false cases under section 182. He directed the law enforcing agencies to make strict security arrangements on the occasion of national T20 cricket matches.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee also reviewed the latest law and order situation in the province and gave necessary instructions in the light of information received from the intelligence agencies

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Women FIR Media From Cabinet Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

18 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.