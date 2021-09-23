Raja Basharat for improvement in conviction rate in crimes against women

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not satisfied with the performance of anti-harassment centers set up for women by the police department across Punjab.

The police and the Public Prosecution departments should take more effective measures to improve conviction rate in crimes against women, he added.

He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship. Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar, Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law, Additional IGs CTD and Special Branch, CCPO, Commissioner and other concerned law enforcement officers were also present on the occasion while Divisional Commissioners and RPOs gave video link briefings.

During the meeting, the IG and Secretary Prosecution gave a briefing on the steps taken so far to curb violence and harassment against women.

"The conviction rate for those involved in crimes against humanity is very low," minister regretted.

He urged the police department to regularly inform the media about the action taken against the accused of harassment of women.

Raja Basharat said that even if there was a false FIR against the accused of violence against women, it should be registered but according to the law, action should be taken against those who registered false cases under section 182. He directed the law enforcing agencies to make strict security arrangements on the occasion of national T20 cricket matches.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee also reviewed the latest law and order situation in the province and gave necessary instructions in the light of information received from the intelligence agencies