Raja Basharat for revamping social welfare deptt

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday said that it had been decided to revise the existing laws for enhancing the efficiency and better utilization of resources of the Social Welfare and Baitul Maal department Punjab.

The Punjab Vagarancy Ordinance 1958 and Punjab Voluntary Organization (Registration and Control) Ordinance 1961 were being updated in the first phase.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance and development projects of the Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department here at the Civil Secretariat.

Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaniz Fatima Chadhar was also present while the Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal, DG Social Welfare and other officers gave briefings.

Raja Basharat directed that legal amendments be made in various laws governing the business of the department to eliminate overlapping.

For better monitoring, the process of digitization of different sections of the department should be started, he said and added that completed buildings should be activated soon, work under construction be completed and work on new schemes should be started immediately.

He said that steps should be taken to address the staff and budget shortage in the Punjab Women Protection Authority. The minister said that Punjab Shelter Authority was being set up for the establishment and management of shelters across the province and effective steps would be taken for capacity building and awareness of the departmental staff, he added.

Raja Basharat directed the Secretary Social Welfare to start more courses for women in Qasr-i-Behbood and industrial homes working under the department.

